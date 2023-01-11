Buffalo fold Jackets via strong 3rd quarter

Things went well for The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night in Leesburg.
So well, in fact, eighth-year head coach Colt McDowell took a quick breather between the third and fourth quarters, stepping aside to let his assistants do all the talking in the middle of the team huddle.
The brief reprieve was made possible by a dominant third-quarter effort that propelled VHS to a 76-58 road victory over Leesburg, breaking open a game that featured five first-half lead changes en route to a runaway win.
“We were focused and we had an edge tonight, but I especially was proud of that third quarter,” McDowell said. “We handled the hard things really well and we chose what was right — instead of what was easy — and that’s how you win in a tough place against a really tough team like Leesburg.”
