Buffalo falter in District Tourney to end season

The Villages High School volleyball team walked off its home floor Monday night on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
But the Buffalo program — its culture and values rebranded in Mary Pinkowski’s first season as head coach at VHS — ended an unprecedented 2020 campaign as a winner.
Despite falling to visiting Citrus with a four-set defeat in the Class 4A-District 5 Tournament quarterfinals, The Villages eclipsed its previous-year win total of four in less than half the total number of matches.
The Buffalo were bounced via 25-20, 13-25, 13-25 and 18-25 decisions, respectively, ending the season with a 5-6 overall record.
