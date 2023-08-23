Buffalo fall victim to momentum swing

The Buffalo collapse was shocking. Their coach’s response wasn’t.
In the school’s first match at the new Middleton campus, The Villages High School volleyball team lost to The Rock High School in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 13-25).
VHS split a contentious first two frames. A late Lion outburst took the first set, and the Buffalo managed to survive a similar situation at the beginning of the second.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.