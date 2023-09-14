Buffalo don’t roll over against tough Hawks

Against most teams in District 4, a Baker game in the mid-160s is often enough to earn at least one win. Unfortunately for The Villages High School boys bowling squad, Lake Minneola is not most teams.
The Buffalo went toe to toe with the senior-laden Hawks, one of the best teams in the district, Wednesday at AMF Leesburg Lanes, but ultimately fell in a 3-1 (741-834, 860-849, 202-165, 230-164) decision.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.