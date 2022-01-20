Buffalo dig deep in romp over Citrus

Depth was key for The Villages High School boys basketball team Wednesday night.
After trudging through a three-overtime game just 24 hours earlier and playing their third contest in as many days, the Buffalo rode role players and reserves to an 82-50 victory over Citrus (Inverness) inside the VHS Athletic Center.
The Villages (14-5 overall) tallied 39 bench points —compared to just three points scored by Citrus (5-12) reserves — and 10 players registered in the scorebook, as the Buffalo led wire-to-wire in the lopsided win.
“All 13 guys in our locker room are really good players and athletes,” said VHS head coach Colt McDowell. “I tell them all the time that if they’re not getting minutes, it’s not because they’re not a good player — it’s because somebody else has beat them out for that spot. I’ve got a lot of trust and belief in all of them running and executing our system.”
