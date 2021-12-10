Buffalo defense smothers Belleview

The gymnasium at Belleview High School is nicknamed “The Snake Pit.” But it was The Villages High School boys basketball team that did all the constricting Thursday night. The Buffalo suffocated the Rattlers behind a season-high 27 turnovers and a solid rebounding effort defensively, rolling to a 71-41 road victory in Belleview. The 41 points allowed were the fewest in any game thus far for VHS, who move to 3-1 overall this season. “We’re really getting locked in on learning how to compete together defensively,” said Buffalo head coach Colt McDowell. “I thought we did that in spurts tonight, and that’s what allowed us to build some runs and build the leads that we had. I’d like to see it a little more consistently, but we did it well enough and often enough to be successful tonight.”
