Buffalo defend district title in double-ot win

Ally Fugate didn’t realize it as she watched the ball sail toward the goal, but her dream was about to become reality.
Midway through the second overtime of the Class 3A-District 5 championship game between The Villages High School and Taylor High School (Pierson) girls soccer teams, Lilly Goller launched a Buffalo free kick toward the goal. Claribel Hernandez, who had been active on the offensive end all night, ran in to challenge the Taylor keeper’s catch, which dropped to the ground in front of the goal.
Fugate, waiting at the back post, entered with a strong kick right into the top of the net, giving The Villages a 3-2 lead and its second consecutive district title.
“It’s unreal,” said Fugate after the game. “I always dreamed of getting the game-winner of a very important game, so this is one of my dreams come true.”
