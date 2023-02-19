Buffalo Crossings residents celebrate Valentine’s Day together

June Badarick, left, of the Village of Pennecamp, joins her mother, Kathleen Bardic, a resident at Buffalo Crossings Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, for a photo during a Valentine’s Day event at Buffalo Crossings. The event featured gifts and Valentine’s Day treats.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Sparkling red decor, live music and a table of cupcakes brought the lobby at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living to life. Staff at the senior living facility put in great effort to meet residents’ needs and bring them joy, but on Valentine’s day, they went the extra mile to show their love for the residents. “Our residents mean so much to us, and we want them to know that,” activities director Rhonda Ficco said. “We want to show them that they’re our valentines.”

