Buffalo Crossings resident celebrates 100th birthday with multiple gatherings

With a table adorned with multicolored balloons and other party favors, Bob Kimbrough’s blue eyes glistened as he smiled.
A resident of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living in The Villages, he celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends last Friday at Mission BBQ in Lady Lake. To mark the occasion, he enjoyed multiple celebrations through the week as his actual birthday fell on Saturday.
“It feels like there’s been 100,” he said of his festivities.
As part of the celebration, he followed the tradition of having a meal at Mission BBQ.
“I’ve come every year for the last three or four years,” Kimbrough said. “Someone brings me and it’s very nice.”
The table was complete with a poster signed by staff and customers at Mission BBQ, as well as additional cards from the restaurant’s other locations throughout the country.
