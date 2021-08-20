Buffalo Coast past Wildcats

The Villages High School football team proved Thursday night it has a little bit to work on — but a whole lot of potential.
The Buffalo rolled past Wesley Chapel with ease in a Kickoff Classic exhibition, coasting to a 27-0 preseason victory at The H.G. Morse Range.
Senior Brandon Kennard threw for two touchdowns and sophomore Q’Zorian Kennedy ran for a score and caught another, while VHS forced three turnovers defensively in the shutout win.
“There’s no questioning how hard we competed tonight,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus. “We played hard and we played fast all night long. We’ve got some things to work on and clean up, but overall I was really pleased and it was a good night for the Buffalo.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.