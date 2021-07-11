Buffalo close regular season with impressive 3-0 victory

Despite having already clinched the Southeast Division title and a Southern Conference playoff berth, The Villages SC was eager for Saturday night’s game and a chance to savor a little bit of revenge against Tampa Bay United, which handed the Buffalo their only loss of the regular season.
“We can’t look the other way,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said. “It’s inside of us, we’re competitive and we wanted to pay back.”
The Buffalo did so in emphatic fashion, downing visiting Tampa Bay 3-0 in one of their best performances of the season.
