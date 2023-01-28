Buffalo break out of their funk in big way

Winning cures a lot of ills — especially multiple-game losing streaks.
Having dropped its past two games, The Villages High School boys basketball team got a needed taste of victory Friday night — riding a 27-point performance from Sam Walters and a double-double from Ben Koubek to a 94-27 win over Miami Calusa Prep in the Diamondback Challenge at Belleview High School.
VHS came into Friday’s game ready to rid itself of the funk that came from a fall-from-ahead home loss to Ocoee Central Florida Christian (Jan. 20) and a lackluster performance in road loss to Ocala Forest (Jan. 24) and did so by producing its highest point total of the season.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.