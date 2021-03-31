Buffalo boys tennis team falters in home finale

Sean Hurt wasn’t about to go out like that.
Not on Senior Day, not with his family and teammates all watching, and certainly not in his final home match as a member of The Villages High School boys tennis team.
Despite being upset in the No. 1 singles match, Hurt rallied when paired with Dylan Taylor to seize a doubles victory — one of three matches won by VHS in a narrow 4-3 defeat to Eustis on Tuesday at Chatham Recreation Center — closing his home Buffalo career with a win.
“I will say, there was a lot more pressure knowing that this was it — this was my final match here,” said Hurt, whose cheering gallery also featured his older sister and former VHS girls tennis star, Grace Hurt. “In my singles (match), I think I definitely underperformed a bit and got upset. But we came back in doubles and put it away, and I’m glad that happened.
“I’m definitely glad it ended how it did.”
Hurt and Eustis junior Connor Harrison battled gusty winds throughout their No. 1 singles match ahead of approaching afternoon thunderstorms, with the latter striking for an 8-4 upset victory.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
