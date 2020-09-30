Buffalo boys golf team drops first home match

VHS sophomore Caden Fockler shot a 44 in Tuesday’s match against First Academy-Leesburg at Glenview Champions Country Club. Fighting occasional downpours and gusting winds, the Buffalo lost their first home match of the season.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The combination of tough conditions, tournament-style pin placement and missed-shot frustration was too much for The Villages High School boys golf team to overcome Tuesday.

The Buffalo struggled throughout a head-to-head duel with First Academy-Leesburg, ultimately dropping their first home match of the season in a 174-177 decision at Glenview Champions Country Club.

VHS fell to 14-3 overall in team play this season.

“Today was pretty disappointing, but we know we’re going to have days like this,” said Buffalo senior No. 1, Jack Panigoni, who finished a match-best 2-over-38. “We also know we’ve had days where we do play well and shoot good scores, and everyone comes together for a great day. It’s just about not getting frustrated — whether at the conditions or how you’re playing — like we all did today.”

