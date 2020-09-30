Buffalo boys golf team drops first home match

The combination of tough conditions, tournament-style pin placement and missed-shot frustration was too much for The Villages High School boys golf team to overcome Tuesday.
The Buffalo struggled throughout a head-to-head duel with First Academy-Leesburg, ultimately dropping their first home match of the season in a 174-177 decision at Glenview Champions Country Club.
VHS fell to 14-3 overall in team play this season.
“Today was pretty disappointing, but we know we’re going to have days like this,” said Buffalo senior No. 1, Jack Panigoni, who finished a match-best 2-over-38. “We also know we’ve had days where we do play well and shoot good scores, and everyone comes together for a great day. It’s just about not getting frustrated — whether at the conditions or how you’re playing — like we all did today.”
