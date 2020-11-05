Colt McDowell still picks up the phone and calls Sam Walters.
In fact, he did so as recently as this past Saturday for a half-hour chat.
As he does with virtually all of his players, the head coach of The Villages High School boys basketball team does so to occasionally make it known that he’s there and supportive of them.
And that even extends to former players like Walters now, too.
McDowell and Walters have that slight change in their relationship’s title after the latter’s transfer to Montverde Academy. Walters departed the Buffalo program in late September with his recruiting stock skyrocketing.
“I love the kid and I think he made the right decision for himself,” McDowell said of Walters. “You never like to lose anybody, especially a player as talented and skilled as Sam, but I was so glad he got this opportunity. When he told me where he’s going and why, I knew it’d be a great experience for him.”
