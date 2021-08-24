Buffalo bowlers aim for titles in new season

Last year, The Villages High School bowling teams were just hoping to field enough bowlers to compete. This year, with young cores returning and another year of development, the Buffalo have their sights set on competing for a district title once again.
“I’m really excited this year because we do have a full team,” said sophomore anchor Cayden Tjoe. “Everybody I’ve bowled with before, so I know what we can and can’t do, so I have an idea of what we need to work on.”
Both VHS teams battled through an up-and-down season last year that was interrupted by COVID-19 quarantines, absences and injuries. With the rosters already at six bowlers apiece for both the boys and the girls and new head coach Gary Sparks at the helm, the Buffalo are hoping this can be the year both squads return to their station as contenders for a District 4 trophy.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.