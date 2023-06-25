Buffalo bounce back with 5-goal victory

The Villages SC entered Saturday night’s match looking to wipe away the taste of a devastating defeat and got just the palate cleanser it needed. A 6-1 win over Brevard SC at the H.G. Morse Range, and with a limited roster, served as a huge boost to morale as the Buffalo (4-1-2) commenced the second half of their season. “It felt pretty good after that loss,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said. “We needed not just a win but a good win, and this was a good win.”
