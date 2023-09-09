Buffalo boosters see boost in membership

Terry and Joan Brenner, of the Village of Mallory Square and members of The Villages Buffalo Booster Club, order food at the concession stand before the first game at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium last Friday.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

As VHS’s new Middleton campus expands into a new part of town, so too does the immense group of supporters, donning dark green collared shirts, cheering on the Buffalo at every game.

Since the start of 2023, The Villages High School Buffalo Booster Club has added over 100 new members to its ranks.

“They care about this school. They care about these kids,” said Buffalo Booster Club president Gary Nellans. “All these people are like a big family.”

