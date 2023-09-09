Buffalo boosters see boost in membership

As VHS’s new Middleton campus expands into a new part of town, so too does the immense group of supporters, donning dark green collared shirts, cheering on the Buffalo at every game.
Since the start of 2023, The Villages High School Buffalo Booster Club has added over 100 new members to its ranks.
“They care about this school. They care about these kids,” said Buffalo Booster Club president Gary Nellans. “All these people are like a big family.”
