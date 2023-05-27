Buffalo begin pursuit of USL2 crown

The Villages SC enters this season in somewhat unfamiliar territory. For only the second time in the club’s eight-year history, the Buffalo will begin the USL League Two campaign not defending a title. As far as the players who returned for 2023 are concerned, that makes them all the more dangerous. “Our job’s not done here yet and we obviously all came back here because of that,” fullback Nicolai Muench said. “I think that there was so much more possibility last year, and this year we want to attack it again and get better.”
