Buffalo battles hard, but Wildcats capture victory

The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School girls basketball teams had already met this season, ending in a result that skewed heavily in the Wildcats’ favor. The second time around, though, the Buffalo were determined not to let their in-county rivals walk off their floor with an easy victory.
While Wildwood eventually extended its winning streak over The Villages with a 71-50 win at the VHS Athletic Center Wednesday night, it was a significant improvement for Marquez Porter’s team over the 68-28 drubbing they took in December.
“Just our overall mentality from when we first played them to now, they’re believing that we’re a really good team,” said the VHS head coach, “and, when they believe and trust in each other, it gives us a chance to win every game.”
Porter’s counterpart, Wildwood’s Ryan Harrison, noticed the difference this time around, too.
