Buffalo bash Citrus, advance to finals

The Villages High School boys basketball team punched its ticket into the postseason with authority on Wednesday night in Inverness. The Buffalo made themselves right at home in the Class 4A-District 6 Tournament semifinals at Citrus High School, pounding the host Hurricanes 64-48 to advance to Friday’s district championship game. Senior guard Nasir Mann led three Buffalo scorers in double figures with 13 points and VHS tied a season-high by forcing 28 turnovers as the Buffalo (14-7 overall) clinched their place in the Class 4A regional round next week with the convincing victory.
