Buffalo baseball camp grooms future generation

All Andrue Smith wanted to do was hit.
“Can we start hitting?” the 8-year-old asked between drills. “Can we hit?”
Hitting is Andrue’s favorite part about baseball and what he excels in. He and brother Austin, a year older, took part in the Buffalo Stampeders Holiday Baseball Camp last week to get pointers from players they hope to follow in just a few years.
“We’re trying to go over some drills, help them learn and at the same time have a little fun,” said Rusty Wilson, the Stampeders’ director of baseball.
