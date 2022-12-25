Buffalo baseball camp grooms future generation

Jace Lewis, 9, practices his fielding during a Buffalo Stampeders holiday camp held Wednesday at The Villages High School.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

All Andrue Smith wanted to do was hit.

“Can we start hitting?” the 8-year-old asked between drills. “Can we hit?”

Hitting is Andrue’s favorite part about baseball and what he excels in. He and brother Austin, a year older, took part in the Buffalo Stampeders Holiday Baseball Camp last week to get pointers from players they hope to follow in just a few years.

“We’re trying to go over some drills, help them learn and at the same time have a little fun,” said Rusty Wilson, the Stampeders’ director of baseball.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.