Buffalo back on Gridiron after two-week hiatus

After two weeks of dormancy, The Villages High School football team returned to the practice field Monday.
The Buffalo ended a 12-day layoff by holding a two-hour, fully padded practice, effectively resuming competitive participation for the first time since Oct. 8.
VHS was forced to halt all team activities on that day, after at least seven positive cases of the virus were reported to be connected to the football program.
“It feels like it’s been more than 12 days, that’s for sure,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus. “I’ve really missed it. I’ve missed all our kids and our coaches. I’ve missed that momentum that we were building before we had to shut it down.
“We’re excited to be back, but now we’ve got to get that thirst and hunger back, too.”
Due to the stoppage, the Buffalo (3-0 overall) were forced to cancel their games with Leesburg and South Sumter (Bushnell) — scheduled for each of the previous two Friday nights. VHS is set to take on Tavares (3-1 overall) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Tavares.
