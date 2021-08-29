Buffalo athletics program reaching historic heights

The Villages High School athletics department is in the midst of its most successful run ever.
A recent string of championship banners is evidence enough, but it's the number of Buffalo student-athletes moving on to the next level that serves as tangible proof of the process at VHS.
The Villages has boasted the most collegiate signees over the past three years than in any previous three-year period, as 34 former Buffalo have advanced onward to continue their athletic careers.
