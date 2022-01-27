Buffalo at their best in rousing victory

All season long, The Villages High School boys basketball team sought the performance it put together Wednesday night.
Sam Walters was once again the unstoppable scorer that he’s been all year, but Ja-Quez Oliver rose to add a secondary scoring punch that was needed more than ever. TJ Kennedy, Q’Zorian Kennedy and Alvon Isaac brought ferocity to the backcourt, while Jacory Jackson and Gian Rolon stamped touches of toughness to the frontcourt.
That collective effort amounted to arguably the biggest victory of the season to date, as the Buffalo dumped Trinity Catholic (Ocala) in a 65-60 decision before a sold-out crowd inside the VHS Athletic Center.
