Buffalo anglers test the waters as a new outlet for charter students

The Villages Charter School has long touted its academic and athletic achievements, but it is now headed into uncharted waters with a new club — literally.
The high school’s new fishing club held its first meeting in February and has since experienced two fishing excursions around local lakes.
Jose Rodriguez, a graphic arts technology teacher at the high school, decided to form the group after a few discussions with Principal Rob Grant about how enjoyable fishing is. When the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation offered seed money for fishing clubs, Grant pushed Rodriguez to do what they had always talked about happening one day: starting a fishing club.
“We got approved for the grant, so I said, this is going to take place, this is going to happen,” Rodriguez said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.