Buccaneers walk off to become champions

Steven Glenn, of the Buccaneers, catches a pop fly during Monday’s Division 3 title game against the Packers at Everglades Softball Complex.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Mike Robertson stepped to the plate with runners on first and second, his Buccaneers down one run in the Division 3 Softball postseason championship game, but Robertson wasn’t looking to win the game.

He just wanted to extend it with a base hit. Then Robertson had two strikes on him after taking a pitch and fouling one off. That changed his mindset to just wanting a level swing.

For someone who wasn’t looking to become a hero, Robertson did just that. 

