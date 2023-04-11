Buccaneers walk off to become champions

Mike Robertson stepped to the plate with runners on first and second, his Buccaneers down one run in the Division 3 Softball postseason championship game, but Robertson wasn’t looking to win the game.
He just wanted to extend it with a base hit. Then Robertson had two strikes on him after taking a pitch and fouling one off. That changed his mindset to just wanting a level swing.
For someone who wasn’t looking to become a hero, Robertson did just that.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.