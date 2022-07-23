Brush up on butterfly garden basics

Alycyn Culbertson’s garden gets a lot of winged visitors throughout the year, and she wants residents to learn ways to invite these butterflies to their homes.
As part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker’s Series, Culbertson will give a presentation on “Attracting Butterflies To Your Garden” at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex. Registration is $12 for Villages residents and $15 for the public, and tickets are available at all regional recreation complexes or online at theenrichmentacademy.org.
“They’re like flying flowers, don’t you think?” Culbertson said. “It’s a wonderfully beautiful thing. First you see them coming in, the caterpillars eating the plants. With metamorphosis, they go to sleep and wake up a week later a beautiful butterfly that gets to fly around.”
Culbertson will talk about how to reverse a decline in the monarch butterfly population, including what types of plants one can put in the garden to bring in different types of butterflies.
