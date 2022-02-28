Brownwood Strawberry Festival

Eight people sit at a table during the Strawberry Festival on Saturday, a glossy strawberry pie placed in front of each of them.
At the word “go,” competitors dove face-first into the pies, slurping up berries as fast as they could.
A few minutes later, Mark Margevicius, his face covered in whipped cream, hoisted his empty pie plate above his head in victory.
Margevicius, of the Village of Dunedin, said the pie was bigger than he expected, but he was committed to finishing.
