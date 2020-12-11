Brownwood shops host open house

The Brownwood Christmas Open House was a success for many area businesses. Multiple shops, such as The Spice & Tea Exchange, Kylie’s Closet Jewelry Boutique, Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts and Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, participated in the event organized by Jody Nelson, owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange. Wednesday’s event was designed to bring more foot traffic to Brownwood businesses. Some businesses decided to have the open house across multiple days. It was the first time the open house event was put together. Businesses offered some sales and refreshments for customers who stopped by. At The Spice & Tea Exchange, Nelson saw many people check out the store. She had an array of food and refreshments available for customers to try, including chocolate spoons, macaroons and broccoli beer cheese soup. Food was pre-packaged or served with a barrier between servers and customers.
