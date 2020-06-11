Brownwood farmers return to sell wares

During the Brownwood Farmers Market’s three-month hiatus, beekeeper Scott Irving has missed the camaraderie with fellow vendors and the people who have been coming to see him for years to buy honey. But on Saturday, the camaraderie will return along with the Brownwood Farmers Market. The event will now take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday with added sanitation and distancing efforts. “We are excited to be able to provide a safe opportunity for Villagers to shop outdoors in the Florida sunshine,” said Ryan McCabe, operations manager for The Villages. “We feel confident that The Villages residents will follow the CDC guidelines while enjoying the farmers market, just as they are doing in our recreation and lifestyle facilities.”
