Brownwood eatery features new owners, new appearance

The Italian restaurant in Brownwood Paddock Square has completed its transformation with new owners, new menu items and experiences. Prima Italian Steakhouse has a brand new menu and look after renovating the space, and is the only all-Italian restaurant option on the square. Owner George Suleiman said he is excited about this new venture. “The restaurant business runs in my family, we all love food and we love feeding others,” he said. “It’s great to finally have the place open and looking good after waiting.”
Suleiman and his family own several dining establishments across The Villages, including Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club, the Havana Country Club restaurant, Redsauce and more.
“It’s just what we do,” he said. “We do it because we know it and we love it.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
