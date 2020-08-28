Brothers reunite on diamond in The Villages

Forget the six-year age difference between them and the lifelong careers that distanced them.
Tom and Tim Gvist were destined to be around each other.
The native Ohioan brothers admittedly were the two closest of six siblings growing up in the Gvist household before life took them on their separate journeys.
But now it’s all come full circle as they’ve reunited once again, enjoying recreational softball together and living just a short golf-cart ride away from one another in The Villages.
“We’ve always just been the best of friends,” said Tim, the younger Gvist who resides in the Village of Poinciana. “So to be living here and having each other once again, it’s really special, and I know it probably means a lot to both of us.”
