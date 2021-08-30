Brothers have a bond that very few competitors can match

When Dave Keller is standing on the pickleball court with his doubles partner, Steve, he knows exactly what Steve is going to do.
That’s not just because Dave and Steve are high-level and experienced pickleball players, but because they have a bond that very few competitors can match, no matter how long they’ve played together. Dave and Steve Keller are also brothers.
“I don’t know if there’s something to the brotherly intuition,” said Steve Keller, of the Village of Duval. “I just feel more comfortable with him on the court than other folks, because I know where he is. I just kind of naturally know.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.