Brothers both thrive in recreation supervisor positions

When Tyler Hess visited his brother, Michael Hess, in The Villages last December, it didn’t take much convincing for him to apply to work in the community when a job became available.
Michael, recreation supervisor at Odell Recreation, was the one who brought up the idea of Tyler working in the Recreation & Parks Department and even showed his brother around The Villages to see what his job was like.
It didn’t take much time for Tyler to decide The Villages is where he wanted to work. He joined Recreation & Parks in January, just seven months after his brother, and now serves as recreation supervisor at Sterling Heights Recreation.
It was a move that brought him near more than just his brother, but his grandparents and eventually his parents.
“Honestly, after graduating college, I never thought we would have everybody this close,” Tyler said. “Now we’re all 15 minutes away. I think that was the biggest thing. When I got married and moved out, I never thought we’d be this close to family. It’s neat to have those connections.”
