Brinson-Perry House returns to former glory

When travelers head along Buena Vista Boulevard and reach the roundabout for Bonita Boulevard, they’ll spot a Florida Cracker-style home at the intersection.
The historic Brinson-Perry House, originally found east of Oxford on County Road 466, was built around 1887. In 2004, the house took a trip about 4 miles southeast to Bonita Boulevard. Also tagging along was the small guest quarters that is still in its original state.
