Bring binoculars to Hogeye Preserve Pathway and watch the wildlife

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.