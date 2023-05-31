Bring binoculars to Hogeye Preserve Pathway and watch the wildlife

After its 2019 debut, Hogeye Preserve Pathway has become a go-to spot for locals, flanked on one side by the water basin referred to as Hogeye.
The 2.5-mile loop around the basin welcomes bikers, birdwatchers and dog walkers, as well as others who find the view just can’t be beat.
“It’s in use all of the time, because it’s so simple and so integrated into the nearby neighborhoods,” said Daria Esposito, recreation facilities manager for Everglades Recreation.
