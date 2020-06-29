Bring a taste of The Studio Theatre into your home

Those who miss the intimacy of productions created at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol can now bring a taste of The Studio into their homes with a new virtual staged play reading series.
“Actors will have rehearsed a few times and will perform with scripts in hand or on music stands,” said Grace Zottig, stage manager at The Studio. “We will have most of our table work over Zoom meetings before we go to the space together and rehearse in person. The performance will then be recorded and edited for our streaming platform.”
