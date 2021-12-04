Brewing up holiday spirits at the Enrichment Academy

Mark DeNote offers the chance for residents to taste their own holiday drinks through The Enrichment Academy. But this isn’t for hot cocoa and egg nog. DeNote will teach an upcoming course titled Beer Tasting — Holiday Beers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, giving attendees a chance to sample special holiday beer with hints of ginger and all the flavors of the holiday season. DeNote is a published author and cicerone — essentially, a certified expert — on Florida’s beer scene, with two published books, “The Great Florida Craft Beer Guide,” and “Tampa Bay Beer: A Heady History.” The beers from Tuesday’s class will only be good for a limited time, with the holiday season approaching quickly.
