Breast cancer walk to raise awareness, money for research

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is hosting an event in The Villages for the first time.
The walk, which will raise awareness and money for breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society, will start at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Villages Polo Club. Jessica Combs, senior development manager with the American Cancer Society and manager for The Villages walk, said the event needs a lot of help before everyone can lace up their sneakers.
“We are looking for day-of volunteers as well as committee members for planning,” said Combs, of Belleview. “We want to make it a really engaging and fun experience, but we need a lot more help.”
Combs said they call people currently going through cancer treatment or living with cancer “thrivers” to honor them alongside those in remission.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.