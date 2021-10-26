Breast cancer survivors dance together

Dancing provides a needed outlet for members of the Music in Motion performance group who have undergone treatment for breast cancer — so does the camaraderie they have found in the tight-knit troupe.
The group has been rehearsing since the spring for its show “Tickets, Please,” which it will perform in February.
Around the same time rehearsals began, Kathleen Grams received her diagnosis of invasive ductal carcinoma.
The group worked with her to make sure she never missed a practice in between a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, which she completed about a month ago.
