Break into the basics of billiards

Ken Boguski becomes both the teacher and the student in his billiards class.
"It gets me out to where I can relearn tings I should know while teaching them," said Boguski, of the Village of Mallory Square. "I also enjoy teaching them and seeing that I'm helping them get better in the game. It's very rewarding for me."
Boguski teaches billiards at the Enrichment Academy, and he has for about eight years. He started out with an intermediate class, eventually taking over the beginning class.
"When I shoot in a league and I see several of my students coming through and shooting in the same league, it's rewarding to me," Boguski said.
During the six-week course, the first three weeks are devoted to learning the proper stance, how to hold the cue and aiming to perform cut shots and bank shots.
