Brady has a lot of mouths to feed at receiver for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiving corps got deeper really fast this week.
After Chris Godwin got medical clearance for training camp just six months after ACL surgery, Tampa Bay added future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones to the fold, a move that puts at least seven experienced, productive receivers on the field.
At age 33 and entering his 12th season, Jones is looking for his first Super Bowl ring, and Tampa Bay very well could aid him in that quest. The Sunshine State has been good to Tom Brady, and Jones is looking to do same after missing seven games to injury in each of the past two seasons.
There’s no question Jones has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers since entering the league in 2011. A seven-time Pro Bowler, he has compiled seven 1,000-yard seasons since 2012, second only to new teammate Mike Evans with eight. Also, Jones’ 91.9 receiving yards per game is the highest average in NFL history.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.