Boys and Girls Club in Leesburg starts new season

After-school activities at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida in Leesburg are back in session after relocating to a new building in June.
The organization moved to the other side of Red Raider Road in Leesburg to provide extra space for students, and it welcomes people to apply to become volunteers or to fill open positions.
Tonya Porter-Connelly, service director of the club, said she expected to have around 50 enrolled kids after completing the application filing around mid-August.
"We would have to now hire more staff and go back to recruiting the kids," Connelly said. "(The City of Leesburg) want us to have 150 kids in this building—50 kids for the youth and 100 kids for the teen side.”
