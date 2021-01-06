Bovelsky brothers boost Buffalo boots with braces

Zach Bovelsky has been star for The Villages High School soccer team for the better part of three seasons now. A multi-goal game from the senior is hardly an irregularity.
For his younger brother, Aidan, though, a two-goal game was a first, one he achieved Tuesday night in the Buffalo’s 8-0 win over The First Academy (Orlando).
“It’s amazing, honestly,” the freshman said. “A confidence booster for sure.”
What made the night even better was Zach matching his brace, avoiding any ribbing from his younger brother.
“It was awesome. I just don’t want to hear about it later on tonight,” Zach joked about matching his sibling’s scoring output.
