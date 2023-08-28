Boutique presents new fashion options to locals

Every community’s residents bring their own sense of fashion, but The Villages brings its own take on the industry.
The Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique in Brownwood offers many brands that are specifically hand-picked by its owner, Rosalyn Housley, of the Village of Hawkins.
Originally, the clothing in the boutique hung in the back of The Rustic Rose Home Accents and Gifts charm store. But then opportunity came up and Housley opened the fashion boutique in June 2018, across the street from The Rustic Rose Home Accents and Gifts.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.