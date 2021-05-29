Boosters show support in unprecedented year

Much was different across The Villages High School athletics landscape this school year.
From temperature checks and socially-distanced seating — both in locker rooms and host venues — to postponed games and a canceled postseason.
But one constant that remained throughout the pandemic was the support Buffalo teams received from the community’s dedicated group to them.
The Buffalo Booster Club proved steadfast in its mission to support all things VHS athletics, attending games and continuing fundraising efforts despite unprecedented circumstances.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.