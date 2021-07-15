Boomer Loomers overwhelmed by Villagers’ generosity of yarn donations

When the call for yarn was put out, members of the Boomer Loomers never thought the response they received would be overwhelming. When Amy Donato received the yarn, she began to put it away in her yarn room to share with other members. The Village of Marsh Bend resident didn’t anticipate that the yarn would fill all the shelves on the wall. The Boomer Loomers is a nonprofit crafting group that makes items for around 40 various charities including cancer patients, homeless families and active military personnel.
