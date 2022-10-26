Bookworm Book Club rings in 20 years

In October 2002, a group of Villagers met at a bookstore after finding a common passion for reading. Twenty years later, the Bookworm Book Club, 130 members strong, is an institution for readers in the community.
“(The club) started out at Bookworm Books on Main Street in Spanish Springs,” Chairperson Kathy Porter said. “Sadly, the store went out of business and we moved to Mulberry Grove Recreation.”
The group met at Mulberry Grove for a time before moving the meetings to Chula Vista Recreation. Eventually, the group outgrew Chula Vista and made its way to Bacall Recreation.
An avid reader her entire life, Porter has been involved in the club for 16 years.
“We have some really interesting discussions,” said Porter, of the Village Rio Ponderosa. “We have retired school teachers, librarians and a host of other people.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.