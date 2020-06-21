Bonnie Boxes continues helping cancer patients

A little over five years ago, a group of Villagers made the decision to do something nice for cancer patients.
Nancy Leary led the group in making care packages and ended up founding a Villages chapter of Bonnie Boxes.
Now, due to the pandemic and the weakened immune systems of cancer patients, Bonnie Boxes of The Villages has paused on making its normal care packages, and has instead been collecting and donating masks.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.